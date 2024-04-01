MJBiz Factbook Members stay updated with monthly insights & quarterly data reports

Roll With The Facts.

The no-frills data and in-depth analysis needed for making informed decisions and avoiding costly missteps in the cannabis industry.

Segmented research reports for the cannabis industry.

Accurate financial forecasts and investment trends.

State-by-state guide to regulations, taxes and opportunities.

50+ data charts, plus raw data in Excel format.

Get the details

Is the MJBiz Factbook for you?

Short answer: YES.

Informed strategy is an essential key to success, regardless of industry role. The MJBiz Factbook’s data and insights are used as a powerful resource in all sectors of the market.

Entrepreneurs

Build a solid business plan with no-hype analysis brought to you by MJBizDaily. Bolster your pitch to investors with data and charts – everything from projected growth in retail sales to top-selling products to wholesale pricing. See trends in capital investments – and what to avoid. Plan for expansion with our state-by-state analysis. Or see what it costs to start up a grow, a retail shop or product business.

Cultivators

Considering applying for a license to grow in your state – or expanding to another? Our state-by-state guide offers license costs while comparing the number of licenses to the number of retail outlets – showing whether there is room to expand. Plus, view projections on what buyers will pay for flower, edibles and concentrates as well as benchmarks on operating costs per square foot and staff ratios.

Manufacturers

Get a jump on what consumers will want by seeing adult-use sales trends for vape pens, flower, edibles, concentrates, beverages, capsules, tinctures and sublinguals. Easily view the impact current events and trends have on market demand; more easily assess what you’ll need to produce going forward. Compare your business expectations for the next year to reliable benchmarks.

Retailers

See retail cannabis sales by market and year as well as projections of U.S. sales for the next four years. Get at-a-glance data on what consumers are buying. Compare your business expectations and profitability to benchmarks.

Investors

Cannabis is rife with hype and mile-high expectations. MJBizDaily’s journalistic, no-bull data can save you from throwing money after pipe dreams. Get hard data on growth projections, profitability in cultivation, product manufacturing and retail. Use our state-by-state analysis to identify the next hot market. See what kinds of cannabis businesses others are backing – and where there might be unseen opportunity.

The most trusted cannabis business resource since 2011

Follow us!

© 2011-2024 by MJBiz , a division of Emerald X, LLC

Privacy policy

MJBiz Network

Company

MJBizDaily

The MJBiz Factbook keeps you ahead of the curve on emerging trends spanning all areas of the cannabis industry.

Get the Factbook & rule your world

Wholesale pricing and trends, investment data, new market info & more

Fastest-growing categories, emerging trends, top investment mistakes & more

Consumer sales data, licensing and fees by state, number of retail locations & more

Sales forecasts, new-market outlooks, breakout performance data & more

🌱

🔬

🛒

📈

A few notes from our fans

It’s no secret why cannabis business leaders rave about the industry’s most reliable business data.

HAPPY 420!

Take $42 OFF Chart Pack Bundles

this week only

Use code 42OFF at checkout. Offer ends Friday at 11:59pm PT.

👋 Get cannabis data & insights for less – Save $100!

👋 Get cannabis data & insights for less – Save $100

Use code HOLIDAY100 at checkout. Don't miss this limited-time offer!

Use code HOLIDAY100 at checkout.

Don't miss this limited-time offer.

Print Edition (includes digital download) = $299 $199



Digital Edition Only = $199 $99



Print Edition + Digital Edition + Chart Pack = $368 $268



Digital + Chart Pack = $268 $168



Chart Pack Only = $199 $99

Fresh facts, all year long

Factbook Member Levels + Pricing

JUST THE FACTS $22/Month – with initial enrollment fee of $79 ——— OR ——— $249/Year = 30% Savings Save $220 with multi-year plan! (See pricing at checkout.) Get the facts Essential data to inform annual business or investment strategy JUST THE FACTS

Save on annual plans or enjoy monthly payment options for 12 months of membership.

MJBIz Factbook (12 months access)

Monthly Members-Only Newsletter

MJBizMagazine digital subscription

Quarterly Data Updates*

Quarterly Live Webinar

Library of MJBiz Reports

10% Off MJBizCon Attendance (2 tickets)

Chart Pack (includes copyright release)

Exclusive on-site MJBizCon event (2 tickets)

5% Off MJBizDaily media packages

Sign up now

Print Edition (includes digital download) = $299 $199



Digital Edition Only = $199 $99



Print Edition + Digital Edition + Chart Pack = $368 $268



Digital + Chart Pack = $268 $168



Chart Pack Only = $199 $99

What's included by Member Level

Select which level best meets your cannabis industry data needs and frequency.

JUST THE

FACTS

CRITICAL

INSIGHTS

INDUSTRY

INSIDER

☑️

☑️

☑️













☑️

☑️

☑️

☑️

☑️

☑️

☑️









☑️

☑️

☑️

☑️

☑️

☑️

☑️

☑️

☑️

☑️

*Includes Jobs & Salary, Canada & International Reports.

All membership levels include an exclusive monthly newsletter with industry insights. Upgrade your membership to gain access to quarterly data updates, webinars, chart packs and more. Data includes:

The most-cited cannabis data resource

The MJBiz Factbook is a trusted resource for industry data, as cited by the following publications:

The MJBiz Factbook is an invaluable and reliable tool. We discuss it often in our decision-making processes and reference it directly in our investor marketing and educating materials. Invaluable & reliable ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐

Jeff Walraven

Director and CEO, Freehold Properties

Seriously, blown away I was, to say the least, blown away. This info is key for anyone in the industry. The references have helped in more ways than I can describe. Thanks for creating this; I’ll definitely get the next one. ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐

Anonymous

California Cultivator

5 years of Factbook I’ve been a yearly buyer of the MJBiz Factbook since 2018 and it has helped inform numerous business decisions. They have been accurate with their projections and their content is easy to absorb. ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐

John DiNovella

Diem Cannabis

I like it. It's my go-to resource for a litany of different things Count on the facts ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐

Mike Siebold

FlowerHire

Comprehensive data I was having trouble finding reliable data on the cannabis industry and am so glad we found the Factbook. It helps us determine market potential and inform investment opportunties. ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐

Anonymous

New York Investor

Become a member

Factbook Member Levels + Pricing

JUST THE FACTS Essential data to inform annual business or investment strategy $22/Month – with initial enrollment fee of $79 ——— OR ——— $249/Year = 30% Savings Save $220 with multiyear plan! (See pricing at checkout.) Get the facts

CRITICAL INSIGHTS Upgrade to get quarterly updates & webinars with new data $36/Month – after initial enrollment fee of $99 ——— OR ——— $379/Year = 30% Savings Save $340 with multiyear plan! (See pricing at checkout.) Tap into insights

INDUSTRY INSIDER Get the ultimate data package and invites to exclusive events $42/Month after initial enrollment fee of $159 ——— OR ——— $479/Year = 30% Savings Save $425 with multiyear plan! (See pricing at checkout.) Become an insider

Save on annual plans or enjoy monthly payment options for 12 months of membership.

JUST THE FACTS

JUST THE FACTS $36/Month – with initial enrollment fee of $99 ——— OR ——— $379/Year = 30% Savings Save $340 with multiyear plan! (See pricing at checkout.) Tap into insights Upgrade to get quarterly updates & webinars with new data CRITICAL INSIGHTS

JUST THE FACTS $42/Month – with initial enrollment fee of $159 ——— OR ——— $479/Year = 30% Savings Save $425 with multiyear plan! (See pricing at checkout.) Become an insider Get the ultimate data package and invites to exclusive events INDUSTRY INSIGHTS

A few notes from our fans

It’s no secret why cannabis business leaders rave about the industry’s most reliable business data.

An important resource The MJBiz Factbook has been an important resource for our company. We use it for everything from measuring market opportunity to familiarizing our new hires with the American cannabis industry. ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐

Matthew D. Johnson

VP of Marketing, Quadscore

The MJBiz Factbook is an invaluable and reliable tool. We discuss it often in our decision-making processes and reference it directly in our investor marketing and educational materials. Invaluable & reliable ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐

Jeff Walraven

Director and CEO, Freehold Properties

Seriously, blown away I was, to say the least, blown away. This info is key for anyone in the industry. The references have helped in more ways than I can describe. Thanks for creating this; I’ll definitely get the next one. ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐

Anonymous

California Cultivator

5 years of Factbook I’ve been a yearly buyer of the MJBiz Factbook since 2018 and it has helped inform numerous business decisions. They have been accurate with their projections and their content is easy to absorb. ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐

John DiNovella

Diem Cannabis

I like it. It's my go-to resource for a litany of different things. Count on the facts ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐

Mike Siebold

FlowerHire

Comprehensive data I was having trouble finding reliable data on the cannabis industry and am so glad we found the Factbook. It helps us determine market potential and inform investment opportunities. ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐

Anonymous

New York Investor

Become a member

All membership levels include an exclusive monthly newsletter with industry insights. Upgrade your membership to gain access to quarterly data updates, webinars, chart packs and more. Data includes:

Segmented research reports for the cannabis industry.

Accurate financial forecasts and investment trends.

State-by-state guide to regulations, taxes and opportunities.

50+ data charts, plus raw data in Excel format.

MJBIz Factbook (12 months access)

Monthly Members-Only Newsletter

MJBizMagazine digital subscription

What's included by Member Level

Select which level best meets your cannabis industry data needs and frequency.

JUST THE FACTS

CRITICAL INSIGHTS

☑️

☑️

☑️

EVERYTHING IN JUST THE FACTS, PLUS...

Quarterly Data Updates*

Quarterly Live Webinar

Library of MJBiz Reports

10% Off MJBizCon Attendance (2 tickets)

☑️

☑️

☑️

☑️

☑️

INDUSTRY INSIDERS

☑️

☑️

☑️

☑️

EVERYTHING IN CRITICAL INSIDERS, PLUS...

Chart Pack (includes copyright release)

Exclusive on-site MJBizCon event (2 tickets)

5% Off MJBiz media packages

Fresh facts –

all year long

An important resource The MJBiz Factbook has been an important resource for our company. We use it for everything from measuring market opportunity to familiarizing our new hires with the American cannabis industry. ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐

Matthew D. Johnson

VP Marketing, Quadscore

Invaluable & reliable The MJBiz Factbook is an invaluable and reliable tool. We discuss it often in our decision-making processes and reference it directly in our investor marketing and educating materials. ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐

Director and CEO, Freehold Properties

Jeff Walraven

*Includes Jobs & Salary, Canada & International Reports

Sign up now

Sign up now

Sign up now

NEW

QUARTERLY

UPDATES!

NEW

QUARTERLY

UPDATES!

The MJBiz Factbook is supported by

Choose your Membership Package

Choose your Membership Package

Subscribe to our FREE MJBiz Finance newsletter for insights from the MJBiz Factbook and more! Sign up to learn more

The marijuana and hemp industries are rapidly changing, and business leaders need access to reliable data and accurate information to:

Practical research you can count on